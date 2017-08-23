Tata Sons ropes in Banmali Agrawala to head infrastructure, defence

New Delhi: Tata Sons on Wednesday announced appointment of GE South Asia President and CEO Banmali Agrawala as President of its infrastructure, defence and aerospace businesses.

Agrawala will be taking up his new role effective 1 October, 2017. He will report to Executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran in his new role, Tata Sons said in a statement.

Commenting on the appointment, Chandrasekaran said: "The Tata group has a significant footprint in the infrastructure, defence and aerospace sectors. Banmali's global experience in these industries will be very beneficial as we build scale and aspire for the next phase of growth."

As part of the Tata Sons leadership team, Agrawala's knowledge in several areas, including leadership development, digital infrastructure, innovation and technology, will be very beneficial to the Tata group, he added.

Prior to joining GE, Agrawala was the Executive Director on the Board of Tata Power.

On his new role, Agrawala said: "I am delighted to be back as part of the Tata group and contribute towards the phenomenal opportunities that the Tata group has in the core infrastructure related sectors, in India as well as globally."