Tata Sons appoints Aditya Birla group's strategy head Saurabh Agrawal as CFO

New Delhi - Tata Sons on Monday announced appointment of Aditya Birla Group's Head of Strategy, Saurabh Agrawal as Group Chief Financial Officer.

One of the leading investment bankers in India, Agrawal will join Tata Sons with effect from July 2017, the company said in a statement.

"He brings deep capital markets knowledge and valuable cross-industry experience to this critical leadership role in the Tata group," Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said.

Agrawal's expertise will help Tata group in driving rigour and synergy in capital allocation decisions, investment management as well as consolidation and optimisation of the group's business portfolio, he added.

An IIT Roorkee and IIM Calcutta alumni, Agrawal has over two decades of experience in the industry. He was also the head of the corporate finance unit of Standard Chartered Bank in India and South Asia, and the head of the investment banking division in DSP Merrill Lynch.