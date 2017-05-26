You are here:
  3. Tapan Ray to be next Economic Affairs Secretary starting 1 June, to replace Shaktikanta Das

BusinessIANSMay, 26 2017 10:21:28 IST

New Delhi: The central government on Thursday said that Corporate Affairs Secretary Tapan Ray will be the next Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, under the Ministry of Finance from 1 June, 2017.

Representational Image

According to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), Ray will take up the additional charge of the post of Secretary of Department of Economic Affairs from 1 June, 2017.

"The competent authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, to Tapan Ray, lAS (GJ:1982), Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, on superannuation of Shaktikanta Das, IAS (TN:1980), with effect from 01.06.2017 and until further orders," the ACC said in an order.

The government had extended Das's tenure by three months till 31 May, 2017.


Published Date: May 26, 2017 10:21 am | Updated Date: May 26, 2017 10:21 am







