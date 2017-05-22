Suresh Prabhu to flag off Tejas Express to Goa: Check out the ticket fare, amenities, schedule

The much-awaited 'Tejas Express' with ultra-modern amenities on board like LED TV, wi-fi, CCTV et al will be flagged off from Mumbai to Goa by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Monday 3:25 pm.

D K Sharma, general manager of the Central Railway termed it a "historic day for the Indian Railways"

"I would say that traveling by this premium train would provide a better experience than flying in a plane. This train would pass through the lush greenery of the Konkan belt, giving a picturesque view of the seashore, mountains and valleys, which will let you enjoy the journey and not just the destination (Goa)," he was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Here are the key facts you should know about the luxury train:

1) Tejas Express boasts of ultra-modern amenities like on board infotainment, wi-fi, CCTV, fire and smoke detection facilities, tea/coffee vending machine etc.

2) It is a super fast train, which will run at a speed of 130 kph.

3) The train has automatic entrance door, a first in non-suburban train in Indian railways. It comes with a fancy looking graffiti proof, vinyl-wrapped exterior design. The newly designed coaches are capable of running at 200 kmph. However, as the tracks cannot endure such high speed, it will be restricted to 160 kmph. The coaches are fitted with improved couplers that will make the journey jerk-free and comfortable at high speed. The cost of each coach is Rs 3.25 crore.

4) The Tejas Express would operate between Mumbai and Karmali (Goa) five days a week during non-monsoon period. During monsoon, just three days a week halting at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Ratnagiri and Kudal stations. Train No 22119 Superfast Tejas Express will leave CST at 5 AM every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from May 24 and arrive at Karmali at 1.30 PM the same day. Train No 22120 Superfast Tejas Express will leave Karmali at 2.30 PM on every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, starting from May 23 and arrive at the CST at 9 PM.

5) It has 20 coaches - one executive AC chair car with 56 seating capacity and 12 AC chair cars with 78 seat capacity of each coach.

6) Tejas Express's executive class fare is Rs 2,680 (with food) and Rs 2,525 (without food), and for AC chair car the fare has been fixed at Rs 1,280 (with food) and Rs 1,155 (without food). Ticket booking for the inaugural run started on Sunday and in the first four hours, 207 passengers booked tickets for the AC chair car and 10 for executive AC chair car.

7) A digital destination along with a GPS-based passenger information display system is available for each passenger.

8) For visually challenged travelers, the train has Braille assistance installed in the information system of digital facilities.

9) Touch-less water taps, hand dryers as well as bio vacuum toilets are installed in the train.

10) The train, manufactured at the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala, a city in Punjab.

With inputs from PTI