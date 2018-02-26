You are here:
Sterlite Technologies bags Rs 3500-cr communications network project from Indian Navy

Business PTI Feb 26, 2018 12:55:06 IST

New Delhi: Sterlite Techologies on Monday said it has been awarded a Rs 3500-crore advance purchase order to design, build and manage the Indian Navy’s communications network.

"The Rs 3500-crore system integration project will enable the Indian Navy with a digital communications network at par with the most advanced naval forces globally," the company said in a statement.

Representational image of Indian Navy. Reuters.

This will give the Navy digital defence supremacy at par with the best naval forces globally. This is the first time that an integrated naval communications network at such a scale is being built in India, the company added.

The Navy’s communications network has been envisioned as a smarter network infrastructure with enhanced throughput, high-quality secure services and ease of network management. The scope requires Sterlite Tech to design, build and manage the communications network for over a decade through its system integration capabilities, it said.

“Our recent experience of creating an intrusion-proof communication network for the Indian Army in Jammu & Kashmir will be leveraged for the Navy’s communications network. We look forward to delivering this end-to-end strategic network for the Indian Navy with our unique software-to-silicon capabilities,” said Anand Agarwal, CEO, Sterlite Tech.

KS Rao, COO and M D (Telecom Products & Services), Sterlite Tech, said, “It is our privilege to work for the Indian defence, and build an integrated communications network at such a scale. This will provide a secure and reliable digital highway to the Indian Navy for administrative and defence operations.”

Unparalleled in scope and size, the project includes the creation of a high-capacity IP-MPLS (Internet Protocol - Multi Protocol Label Switching) network. Once completed, it will link multiple Indian naval sites and India-administered islands, the company said.


Published Date: Feb 26, 2018 12:55 PM | Updated Date: Feb 26, 2018 12:55 PM

