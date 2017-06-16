She's the boss: I've had to fight stereotypes, discrimination to get where I have, says Chanda Kochhar

An exclusive show on Firstpost, She’s The Boss identifies India’s leading business leaders: women who have not only broken glass ceilings but also shattered them. They have transformed industries, advocated gender equality and empowered other women through their work, words and deliberation.

On She’s The Boss we are inspired by these heroic women who are driving change while emulating dignity, grit and poise. We celebrate women who enrich our lives, stand for gender progress, and believe in meritocracy.

Join us on their unique and incredible journey with author Meghna Pant.

In this interview we are joined by Chanda Kochhar, MD & CEO, ICICI Bank. Named among the world’s most powerful people by Forbes and TIME, she’s among the few women in history to head an Indian bank. A Padma Bhushan awardee, she’s transformed the retail banking industry in India, broken many glass ceilings, and empowered women along the way. She’s demonstrated a commitment that goes beyond the bottom line to women, to bankers, to communities and to Indians.

In this exclusive interview with author Meghna Pant, Kochhar discusses whether Indian female bankers are better off than their Western counterparts, how she’s fought stereotypes, discrimination and a working mother’s guilt, and how aspiring female bankers can rise to the top.