She's the Boss: I had to provide free legal service to establish myself, says Zia Mody

An exclusive show on Firstpost, She’s The Boss identifies India’s leading business leaders: women who have not only broken glass ceilings but also shattered them. They have transformed industries, advocated gender equality and empowered other women through their work, words and deliberation.

On She’s The Boss we are inspired by these heroic women who are driving change while emulating dignity, grit and poise. We celebrate women who enrich our lives, stand for gender progress, and believe in meritocracy.

Join us on their unique and incredible journey with author Meghna Pant. As a young woman barrister, Zia Mody faced discrimination due to her gender. She had to provide free legal service for a year in order to establish herself. She had to change her attire from skirts to salwar kameez’s. Despite these challenges, she went on to become one of the sharpest legal brains in the country and an institution in the legal fraternity. Today Mody is the founder-partner of AZB Partners, and the only female face at the helm of one of India’s leading law firms.

In one of her most candid interviews Mody talks to author Pant about what it takes for a woman to gain a man’s credibility, being former solicitor general of India, Soli Sorabjee’s daughter, her retirement plans, the values she’s given her three daughters, and why she doesn’t mind having acquired the reputation of being aggressive.