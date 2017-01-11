Shalabh Seth appointed new CEO of Ola Fleet Technologies

Ola, cab hailing app, today announced the appointment of Shalabh Seth as the CEO of Ola Fleet Technologies, its wholly-owned leasing subsidiary. Seth joins Ola from SAB Miller India, where he was the Managing Director and was responsible for business expansion and growth in the country. He joins Ola at a time when the company is experiencing rapid growth and is transforming the ride-sharing industry through product and business innovation, according to a company statement.

As CEO, Seth will drive supply growth through leasing and other driver focused initiatives, to consolidate Ola’s position as the market leader in the Indian ridesharing space.

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and co-founder at Ola, said, “Shalabh brings in valuable experience in managing a large and complex business and we believe he is rightly equipped to take Ola’s leasing business to the next level and I look forward to working with him.”

“I am thrilled to be part of Ola and its mission of building mobility for a billion Indians. Ola has led the Industry on customer experience, innovation, agility and most importantly nurturing micro-entrepreneurship in this space. I strongly believe that the leasing model is a major differentiator for Ola and I’m looking forward to working with Bhavish and the amazing team at Ola to build this business to the next level.” said Seth.

Ola (formerly Olacabs) was founded in January 2011 by IIT Bombay alumni Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati. Ola integrates city transportation for customers and driver partners onto a mobile technology platform ensuring convenient, transparent and quick service fulfilment. The app is available on Windows, Android and iOS platforms