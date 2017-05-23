Sensex slips 206 points on selling pressure after Indian Army strikes Pakistani posts

Mumbai: The Indian equity markets on Tuesday were pulled lower as a weak rupee, caution ahead of derivatives expiry and heavy selling pressure witnessed in healthcare, capital goods and consumer durables stocks, suppressed investors' sentiments.

Besides, the equity markets reacted to the Indian Army's claim to have decimated several Pakistani military posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army's recent "punitive assault" was part of counter-terror strategy to stop cross-border militant incursion.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE tanked over 200 points or 0.67 per cent to provisionally close at 30,365.25 points.

The BSE market breadth was bearish -- with 2,123 declines and 597 advances.

The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) slipped below its psychologically important 9,400-mark to provisionally close at 9,386.15 points -- down 52.10 points or 0.55 per cent.

On Monday, a rally in FMCG stocks following the government's decision to exempt food items from the purview of Goods and Services Tax (GST) lifted benchmark indices.

The Sensex closed at 30,570.97 points, and the Nifty at 9,438.25 points.