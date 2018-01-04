Sensex rebounds 176 points, Nifty reclaims 10,500-mark; metal, capital goods, consumer durables stocks in demand

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex rebounded by over 176 points to finish at 33,970 on Thursday while the broader Nifty reclaimed the 10,500-mark as investors piled into recently-battered metal, capital goods and consumer durables stocks.

The BSE benchmark Sensex opened higher at 33,912.49 and hovered in a range of 33,995.40 to 33,802.13 before finishing at 33,969.64, showing a gain of 176.26 points or 0.52 percent.

The gauge had lost 263.45 points in the previous three sessions.

The NSE 50-share Nifty also closed higher by 61.60 points, or 0.59 percent, at 10,504.80 after shuttling between 10,513 and 10,441.45.

Investor sentiment was bolstered after a monthly survey showed the Indian services sector returned to marginal growth in December as new orders broadly stabilised.