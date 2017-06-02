Sensex, Nifty scale new peaks on renewed buying support, strong global cues

Mumbai: After a brief pause, markets continued their record-setting spree Friday, with benchmark Sensex climbing about 136 points to new closing peak of 31,273.29 and Nifty gaining 37.40 points to 9,653.50 on a flurry of buying, tracking upbeat global cues.

Besides, strong sales numbers for May, posted by auto majors also bolstered trading sentiments.

Powered by persistent buying across the board the indices also recorded their fourth straight weekly gains with the BSE Sensex rising 245.08 points, or 0.78 percent and NSE Nifty by 58.40 points, or 0.60 percent.

In the auto space, shares of country's largest two- wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp, emerged as the top gainer among Sesnex constituents by climbing 2.82 percent to Rs 3,840 after the company posted 8.7 percent increase in sales in May.

Other big gainers were Cipla, Adani Ports, Wipro, HDFC Ltd, Bharti Airtel, ITC Ltd, Coal India, NTPC, Dr Reddys, Lupin, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, TCS, Asian Paint and Bajaj Auto, rising by up to 2.63 percent.