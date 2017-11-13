Sensex, Nifty log first fall in 3 days; Adani Ports, Coal India drag

New Delhi: The benchmark Sensex on Monday ended lower by 0.84 percent or 281 points at 33,033.56, breaking its two-session gaining spree following a fall in heavyweights like Adani Ports, Coal India, L&T and RIL.

The broader Nifty of the NSE dropped 0.94 percent or 96.8 points to end at 10,224.95.

Disappointing macroeconomic data and muted earnings as well as caution ahead of CPI inflation data to be released later in the day hit the market sentiment, brokers said.

A weakening rupee, which depreciated by 35 paise to 65.51 against the dollar during the day on fears that the tax rate decision of the GST Council will have a revenue implication of Rs 20,000 crore annually, too dampened investor sentiment.

The benchmark BSE index had opened higher 33,397.41 and advanced to hit a high of 33,417.30 in early trade. Soon it slipped into the negative zone and fell below the 33,000-mark to touch a low of 32,999.98, but finally ended 281 points, or 0.84 percent, down at 33,033.56.

The NSE Nifty settled the day 96.80 points, or 0.94 percent lower, at 10,224.95 after shuttling between 10,334.15 and 10,216.25 during the day.

Industrial production (IIP) grew at a slower pace of 3.8 percent in September, mainly due to subdued performance of the manufacturing sector coupled with contraction in output of consumer durables.