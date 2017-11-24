Sensex, Nifty gain for seventh session; consumer durables, IT stocks surge

Mumbai: Continuing its winning run for the seventh straight day, benchmark Sensex rose over 91 points on Friday to finish at a three-week high of 33,679.24, powered by gains in consumer durables and IT stocks.

The broader Nifty reclaimed the 10,400-mark to scale an intra-day high of 10,404.50 but profit-taking pulled it down to 10,389.70, still a gain of 40.95 points, or 0.40 percent.

The Sensex opened higher at 33,670 and stayed in the green through the session to touch a high of 33,738.53 before settling 91.16 points, or 0.27 percent, higher at 33,679.24 -- its highest level since 6 November when it had closed at 33,731.19.

During the week, the Sensex gained 336.44 points or 1 percent, while the Nifty rallied 106.10 points, or 1.03 percent.

Uninterrupted buying by domestic financial institutions and widening of exposure by retail investors are supporting the ongoing rally, traders said.