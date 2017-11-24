Sensex, Nifty gain for seventh session; consumer durables, IT stocks surge

Mumbai: Continuing its winning run for the seventh straight day, benchmark Sensex rose over 91 points on Friday to finish at a three-week high of 33,679.24, powered by gains in consumer durables and IT stocks.
The broader Nifty reclaimed the 10,400-mark to scale an intra-day high of 10,404.50 but profit-taking pulled it down to 10,389.70, still a gain of 40.95 points, or 0.40 percent.
The Sensex opened higher at 33,670 and stayed in the green through the session to touch a high of 33,738.53 before settling 91.16 points, or 0.27 percent, higher at 33,679.24 -- its highest level since 6 November when it had closed at 33,731.19.
During the week, the Sensex gained 336.44 points or 1 percent, while the Nifty rallied 106.10 points, or 1.03 percent.
Uninterrupted buying by domestic financial institutions and widening of exposure by retail investors are supporting the ongoing rally, traders said.
Published Date: Nov 24, 2017 04:24 pm | Updated Date: Nov 24, 2017 04:24 pm