Sensex, Nifty close high for fourth day in a row on strong global cues; pharma stocks in demand

Mumbai: Key Indian equity indices on Tuesday provisionally closed on a higher note with strong buying witnessed in stocks of healthcare majors like Dr. Reddy's Lab, Sun Pharma, Cipla and Lupin.

According to market observers, the key indices discarded the previous day's lacklustre performance to trade with substantial gains although some gains were capped as investors booked profits in banking and realty stocks.

The wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose by 28.15 points or 0.27 percent to provisionally close (at 3.30 p.m.) at 10,326.90 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 33,438.28 points, closed at 33,478.35 points -- up 118.45 points or 0.36 percent -- from Monday's close.

The Sensex touched a high of 33,625.05 points and a low of 33,437.61 points during intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was bullish -- 1,462 advances and 1,220 declines.

On Monday, the indices closed on a flat-to-positive note as selling pressure in IT, banking and Teck stocks, along with subdued global cues and outflow of foreign funds, trimmed gains.

The NSE Nifty50 closed higher by 15.15 points or 0.15 percent to close at 10,298.75 points, while the Sensex closed at 33,359.90 points -- up 17.10 points or 0.05 percent.