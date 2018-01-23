Sensex makes history, zooms past 36,000; Nifty breaches 11k on strong all-round buying support

Mumbai: Projection of India's healthy economic growth outlook, along with bullish global cues lifted the key Indian equity indices to their new highs during the early morning trade session on Tuesday.

Accordingly, the S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty50 breached their previous respective intra-day high levels.

In the process, the barometer Sensex crossed the 36,000-points-mark and the NSE Nifty50 climbed above 11,000 points.

Market analysts pointed-out other factors such as positive Q3 results and buying support in oil and gas, banking, capital goods and consumer durables stocks aided in the key indices' upward trajectory.

At 9.50 a.m., the 30-scrip S&P BSE Sensex, which had closed at 35,798.01 points on Monday, traded higher at 36,036.51 points, up by 238.50 points or 0.67 per cent.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader Nifty50 quoted at 11,039.75 points, up by 73.55 points or 0.67 per cent.