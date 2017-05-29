Sensex ends at yet another record high, rises 81 pts on selective buying; Nifty tops 9,600

Mumbai: Extending its record-breaking run for the third day, the benchmark Sensex on Monday surged to close at a new life high of 31,109 while the Nifty ended above 9,600 for the first time ever as ample liquidity pushed up buying.

Opening weak, the 30-share Sensex slid below the 31,000 -mark on a string of weak quarterly earnings and hit a low of 30,869.90, but quickly bounced back to reach yet another lifetime high of 31,214.39.

It closed up 81.07 points, or 0.26 percent, at a new peak of 31,109.28, breaching its previous record closing of 31,028.21, reached on 26 May. It also went past previous intra-day record of 31,074.07 scaled on 26 May.

During the session, the Sensex swung almost 345 points both ways. The index has now risen by 807.64 points in three straight sessions.

The broader 50-share NSE Nifty also maintained its bull run and touched a new peak of 9,637.75 (intra-day). It settled higher by 9.80 points, or 0.10 percent, at a new peak of 9,604.90, beating its previous record closing of 9,595.10, recorded on Friday. It also broke the previous intra-day record of 9,604.90 reached on 26 May.