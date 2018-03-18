SEBI fines Prannoy Roy, three other members of senior NDTV management for failing to comply with mandatory disclosures

New Delhi: Securities market regulator SEBI has fined media organisation NDTV, and four individuals for lapses in mandatory disclosure.

According to a SEBI order dated 16 March, NDTV has been fined Rs 10 lakh.

Besides the firm, the regulator has fined — Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy, Vikramaditya Chandra and Anoop Singh Juneja — Rs 3 lakh each.

"These people constitute the management of the company who are responsible for the day-to-day and overall operations of the company. Further, it is an admitted fact that the decision not to disclose the tax demand was a conscious decision taken by the management of NDTV," the order read.

The order comes after Sebi conducted an investigation based on a complaint received from Quantum Securities (QSL), a shareholder of NDTV, that the firm did not disclose the order of "Dispute Resolution Panel-II (DRP-II) of the Income Tax Department, within 2 days of receipt of information, to the stock exchanges".