SBI PO preliminary exam results out; here's how to check whether you are in

Preliminary results of State Bank of India's examination for selecting probationary officers has been declared. The results can be viewed on the bank's official website, sbi.co.in

The preliminary onlilne exams for 2,200 posts were held 29, 30 April and 6, 7 May 2017.

According to Moneycontrol, here's how the results can be accessed:

> Login to the website - sbi.co.in

> Click on the “careers” tab on the website.

> Click on the “SBI PO 2017 results”

> Enter roll number or registration number, your date of birth and captcha.

> Click on the submit button to get the result.

For those in the list, call letter for online main exam can be downloaded from 22 May. The main exam will be conducted on 4 June. The results will be declared on 19 June.

The call letter for the interview can be downloaded from 26 June. The group exercises and interview will be held from 10 July onwards. The final result will be published on 5 August.