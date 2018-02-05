RIL-BP joint venture India Gas Solutions appoints Vinod Tahiliani as CEO

India Gas Solutions Private Limited (IGS) on Monday announced the appointment of Vinod Tahiliani as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IGS, the 50:50 joint venture company of BP and Reliance Industries (RIL) that has its focus on sourcing and marketing of natural gas in India, company said in a press statement.

According the company release, Tahiliani has over 25 years of international experience in the oil and gas business and project financing and joins IGS from BP, where he was most recently the Vice President, Strategy & Commercial for BP India. For BP, he has developed gas value chain businesses and worked on oil, gas and power developments in India, Angola and Vietnam.

“The need for assured gas supplies to fuel the exponential energy demand and growth of India is crucial and our IGS partnership is well positioned to contribute significantly in this respect,” said Sashi Mukundan, Region President and Country Head, BP India.

“Vinod Tahiliani brings with him the expertise to lead IGS as we look to further develop the business.” said PMS Prasad, Executive Director, RIL. “Demand for gas has been growing at an exponential rate and we anticipate natural gas to emerge as the preferred choice of fuel given its properties as a cleaner and sustainable fuel source” he said.

RIL’s Bibhas Ganguly is the Chairman for IGS, and there is equal representation from RIL and BP on the IGS Board. India Gas Solutions has employees seconded from both companies, bringing deep experience in the gas business, both in India and internationally, company release said.

(Disclosure - Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)