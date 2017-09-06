Reliance Jio made records globally, crosses 130 mn customer mark: Mukesh Ambani

New Delhi: Reliance Jio made several records not only in India but across the globe and crossed 130 million customers mark in one year of its operations, Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani said in his letter to employees.

"In this past one year, we have broken several records, both in India and globally. But what gives me the biggest personal satisfaction is to have broken the myth that India is not ready to adopt advanced technology," Ambani said in his letter to Jio employees.

Reliance Jio launched its mobile services commercially on 5 September last year, with 90 days of unlimited 4G data free along with free unlimited voice calling and access to services during roaming at no additional cost for lifetime.

India telecom sector touched its peak subscriber addition in the subsequent month when Jio commenced operation.

India's telecom subscriber base crossed the 1.1 billion mark in October, registering highest customer addition of around 29 million in a month. Out of this, the new entrant alone added 19.63 million subscribers.

Appreciating effort of the employees, Ambani said, "the way you laid out the infrastructure and technology and most importantly, the way you worked tirelessly to have more than hundred and thirty million satisfied customers, making Jio a truly customer obsessed organisation".

As per Trai data, Jio had 123.36 million subscribers at the end of June.

A senior Jio official said during one of Jio's service, mobile data consumption in India went up from 20 crore GB per month to over 150 crore GB per month with Jio customers alone are consuming 125 crore GB.

"India moved up from 155 to number 1 in the world in terms of mobile data consumption. Jio has become the world's first and only exabyte telecom network with more than 100 crore GB data per month being accessed on its network. Jio is already carrying five times more data than all other telecom players put together in India," the official said.

Ambani in the letter said that the way country has embraced 4G technology and the way it is being used has become case study for quantum technology leaps.

With the launch of Jio services, the cost of 1 GB mobile data has come down to less than Rs 10 from around Rs 250 priced earlier by other telecom operators.

"Together we have created the largest end-to-end all -IP 4G network in the world...India has adopted Jio as its own. This is also reflected in the gigantic spurt in data consumption and customer numbers on our network," Ambani said.

RIL group firm Reliance Retail has recently unveiled first mobile phone, JioPhone, which it will provide effectively for free against refundable deposit of Rs 1,500 a

unit. As per channel partners of Reliance Retail over 6 million JioPhone units have been booked in period of just 3 days. The delivery of the phones is expected to start during Navratri festival starting 21 September.

(Disclosure - Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)