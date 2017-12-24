'Reliance can be amongst top 20 companies in world,' full text of Mukesh Ambani's keynote address at RFD

On Reliance Industries Ltd's 40th anniversary, chairman Mukesh Ambani said the company which owed all its progress to its founder Dhirubhai Ambani has the potential to be amongst the top 20 global companies in the world.

Ambani made this statement in his keynote address to employees on Reliance Family Day (RFD). His address was conveyed to employees and their families on social media. Over 50,000 people also attended the celebrations at the Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai.

The RFD — with the tagline, 'A family that works together celebrates together' — is part of a week-long series of activities across the country that will end on 29 December — the 85th birth anniversary of Dhirubhai Ambani. Here is the full text of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani's keynote address at RFD:

Once again, a very warm good evening to each and every one of you.

My Reliance family is my constant source of energy. Aur main ummeed karta hoon ki meri aawaz se aawaz mila kar aap yeh dikha denge ki Reliance ki asli taakat to aap sab hain!

So tell me…are you all having a good time? Kya aap sab ko mazaa aa raha hai?

Colleagues,

For me, it has been a privilege to lead Reliance.

There cannot be a better celebration of our 40 years than to be with my entire Reliance family of over 2,50,000 people in its full spirit and glory, all together. Doston, this is also my 40th year in Reliance. Over the last 40 years, I have been very fortunate to lead Reliance. Everything I am today is because of Reliance. Everything I know today is thanks to Reliance.

This evening, I want to share with you, the most important lessons I have learnt from my father, during this phenomenal journey.

The first lesson is courage. And I have seen it in a whole lot of you.

Sahas aur himmat… zindagi mein bahut zaroori hai.

Nobody has ever achieved anything big, in business or in any other walk of life, without courage.

Of course, whenever you do anything big, you do feel a little scared.

But you've got to conquer fear to discover the hidden hero within you.

With courage, with self-belief, and the can-do spirit…you can overcome any adversity.

Sahas ek aisi taqat hai, jis-se darr ko bhi darr lagta hai.

Therefore, I want today's young leaders at Reliance to realise that achieving your potential is the quest of the ordinary. Conquering the impossible is your destiny.

The second lesson I have learnt is 'feel empathy.' Empathy means caring and sharing, with every human being in our organisation and the world at large. The more we care, the higher we grow as human beings. I understand empathy as Dil ki daulat! It is the wealth of your heart. The more you spend it on others, the more wealthy you become.

The third lesson I have learnt is to have absolute faith in technology and talent. In every business we have started, we have always embraced the latest technology and have attracted the best talent. When top technology and talent work together, they produce unbeatable creativity, innovation and invention.

The fourth lesson I have learnt is something I call Dil ka rishta. Like my father, I value trust, loyalty and a direct heart-to-heart relationship.

As we enter Reliance's golden decade, I want to commend these learnings to the next generation of Reliance. The future of Reliance belongs to you! Today, you have a fabulous platform that will enable you to achieve multiples of what has been achieved by my generation.

Friends,

Today, Reliance is a global leader in energy and materials… where operating safely is an obsession.

And with Jio and Retail, where we have established a leadership position in India — we are customer obsessed!

As we enter our golden decade, we, at Reliance, are in a unique position to accomplish what very few companies in the world can even dream of!

And I have no doubt that the next generation of Reliance will make it a reality.

Aur aaj main aap sab logon se poochna chahta hoon, kya hamara sapna saakar hoga ki naahin? Agar aap ka jawab haan hain, to aap sab roshni ke saath jawab denge.

If you share my confidence, please, I want you to raise your lamps and say yes we can, and yes we will!

First, can Reliance be amongst the top 20 companies in the world? Yes, we can, and yes we will!

Second, I believe that, in the coming decades, the world will transition from fossil fuels to clean, green and renewable energy. Can Reliance become a leading provider of clean and affordable energy to India? Yes, we can, and yes we will!

Third, I believe that the world will invent new materials that will revolutionize how we manufacture and produce things, and improve the quality of life of every human being. Can Reliance be a leading global producer of these innovative new materials? Yes, we can, and yes we will!

Fourth, Jio has the opportunity to digitally reinvent, with artificial intelligence and blockchain, all sectors of the Indian economy; whether it is entertainment, financial services, commerce, manufacturing, agriculture, education or healthcare. Can Jio be the first company to transform an entire nation in each one of these sectors? Yes, we can, and yes we will!

Fifth and finally, Reliance has an opportunity to be an even stronger partner to our nation. Can Reliance and Jio partner and empower all Indians, our fellow-citizens, small businesses and merchants and enterprises, so that India can become a global super-power? Yes, we can, and yes we will!

My Reliance family, looking at the sea of lights in front of me, and looking at your energy, optimism and self-confidence, I am assured that the future of Reliance is in good hands. And this institution that we love and cherish will rise to even greater heights in the decades to come.

I am thankful to each and every one of you for your hard work, commitment and dedication. It is because of each one of you that we are who we are today.

I wish and I pray, may good luck and fortune shine on each and every one of you and on Reliance; and may every day be even more fulfilling and rewarding for all of us.

My mother Kokilaben, Nita, Isha, Akash and Anant join me in wishing you and your families a very happy and prosperous 2018.

All the very best. Good luck. God bless. And Thank you very much for everything.

