Re-imagining Mumbai: FPJ-IMC forum to discuss ways to make the city cleaner and less congested

The Free Press Journal-IMC Forum will hold a panel discussion on re-imagining a cleaner and less congested Mumbai on Tuesday at 5 pm at IMC Chambers, Churchgate.

The panelists are Ajoy Mehta, municipal commisssioner, MCGM; Ajit Ranade, chief economist, Aditya Birla Group of Companies; Niranjan Hiranandani, founder and head of the Hiranandani group of companies; and Shishir Joshi, CEO, Mumbai First. The discussion will be moderated by R N Bhaskar, consulting editor, FPJ.

Waste management is one issue that needs to be addressed effectively to make the financial capital a cleaner city. The one who can find the best solution, at the most reasonable cost will become a preferred partner for the MCGM in this regard.

One of the solutions to decongest the city will be to set up multi-level structures having parking, vendors, restaurants, toilets, and special parking for public utilities (municipal vehicles, government vehicles, police, fire vehicles and taxis) on the ground level.

If restaurants and vendors are in the same complex, people can park their cars, do their shopping, have their meals, get into the cars and drive off again.

The parking lots should have CCTV cameras to ensure safety and also the payments by customers should be made digital in order to make accounting transparent.

The panelists are expected to discuss these issues, among others at the event.