RBI policy: Panel keeps rate steady at 6.25%, says don't want to risk 'loss of credibility'

The Monetary Policy Committee has kept the Reserve Bank of India's policy rates steady, but cut statutory liquidity ratio of banks by 50 basis points and also the inflation target.

"If the configurations evident in April are sustained, then absent policy interventions, headline inflation is projected in the range of 2.0-3.5 percent in the first half of the year and 3.5-4.5 percent in the second half," the MPC statement said.

The panel also noted that incoming data suggest that the transitory effects of demonetisation have lingered on in price formations relating to salient food items, entangled with excess supply conditions with respect to fruits and vegetables, pulses and cereals.

"At the same time, however, the CSO’s latest releases on national income accounts and industrial production attest to the effects of demonetisation on the broader economy being sector specific and transient, as well as to the noteworthy resilience of private consumption. At this stage, it is difficult to isolate these factors or to judge the strength of their persistence. As the year progresses, underlying inflation pressures, especially input costs, wages and imported inflation, will have to be closely and continuously monitored," the statement said.

The panel also said it is focused on its commitment to keeping headline inflation close to 4 percent on a durable basis keeping in mind the output gap.

"The current state of the economy underscores the need to revive private investment, restore banking sector health and remove infrastructural bottlenecks. Monetary policy can play a more effective role only when these factors are in place. Premature action at this stage risks disruptive policy reversals later and the loss of credibility," the statement said.