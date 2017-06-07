You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News
  3. RBI policy: Highlights of 2nd bi-monthly monetary policy

RBI policy: Highlights of 2nd bi-monthly monetary policy

BusinessPTIJun, 07 2017 15:30:11 IST

Following are the highlights of second bi-monthly monetary policy for 2017-18 as announced by RBI:

* Repo rate unchanged at 6.25 percent

* Reverse repo unchanged at 6 percent

* Statutory Liquidity Ratio cut by 0.5 percent to 20 percent

Reuters

Reuters

* Growth forecast for 2017-18 lowered to 7.3 percent from 7.4 percent

* Inflation projected at 2-3.5 percent for H1, 3.5-4.5 percent H2, FY18

* GST rollout not to have material impact on inflation

* Farm loan waivers risk fiscal slippages and inflationary spillovers

* 7th Pay Commission allowances, geo political, financial risk pose upside risk to inflation

* Need to revive private investment, restore banking sector health, remove infrastructure bottleneck

* RBI to work with government to address stress in bank balance sheet

* Five MPC members vote in favour of status quo on monetary policy, one had different views

The next meeting of Monetary Policy Committee is on 1 August and 2.


Published Date: Jun 07, 2017 03:30 pm | Updated Date: Jun 07, 2017 03:30 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 7PAK Vs SA
2Jun 8IND Vs SL
3Jun 9NZ Vs BAN
4Jun 10ENG Vs AUS
5Jun 11IND Vs SA
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores