The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee slated to announce the interest rate decision in a short while after its two-day meeting to review the monetary policy for 2017-18. The bimonthly meeting has been on from Tuesday.

There is wide expectation that the committee will not cut repo rate -- the rate at which the central bank lends to banks, which is its policy rate -- due to concerns over a likely rise in retail inflation. Moreover, there has been a marginal jump is GDP growth in the second quarter.

In October, consumer price index-based inflation hit a seven month high of 3.58 percent while during July-September the country's GDP grew 6.3 percent as against 5.7 percent in the previous quarter. Economists feel the uptick in growth will give enough elbow room for the committee to hold the rate this time round.

There are also concerns that inflation may quicken further, given the unprecedented winter rains that is likely to impact the production of vegetables and food grain negatively, eventually pushing up the food inflation. Also the international crude oil prices are on the upswing, which is also likely to boost commodity prices.

Moreover, the impact of the goods and services tax (GST) on the prices and the seventh pay commission award on the inflation are still unfolding. The RBI may want to wait and watch a little bit more before taking any decision on the rate.

A survey conducted by Bloomberg showed 42 of the 48 economists polled said RBI will not cut repo rate. Again, all but two of 54 analysts in a Reuters poll said the repo rate would be left at 6 percent, the lowest since November 2010.

However, government officials and ministers are pushing for a rate cut.

“The central point is why the MPC is not cutting down the interest rates to reduce the cost of capital. MPC’s reluctance to do so means that no businesses can survive as the cost of working capital is high and no entrepreneur will be willing to hire new people,” Surjit Bhalla, a member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, told Firstpost recently.

The economist was of the opinion that the MPC should not be carried away by the 6.3 percent GDP growth recorded in July-September.

A status quo on the interest rate is likely to elicit sharp reactions from the government. But the MPC has not many options.

Over to the MPC.