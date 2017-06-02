RBI governor Urjit Patel meets Arun Jaitley; discusses issues for the monetary policy review in June

You are here:
BusinessPTIJun, 02 2017 18:54:14 IST

New Delhi: Ahead of the next monetary policy review, reserve bank governor Urjit Patel on Friday called on finance minister Arun Jaitley and believed to have discussed various macro-economic issues.

Reserve Bank of India governor, Urjit Patel. Reuters

RBI governor usually meets the finance minister before the monetary policy review.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI headed by Patel will meet on 6 and 7 June for the Second Bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement for 2017-18.

The resolution of the MPC will be placed on the website in the afternoon of 7 June, the central bank said in a statement.

Before meeting Jaitley, Patel had a meeting with economic affairs secretary Tapan Ray.

The MPC will be meeting in the backdrop of India's economic growth slowing to 7.1 per cent in 2016-17.

Trade and industry is keenly awaiting the MPC decisions on interest rate.

On 6 April, the Reserve Bank had left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 6.25 percent for the third monetary policy review in a row citing upside risk to inflation.


Published Date: Jun 02, 2017 06:30 pm | Updated Date: Jun 02, 2017 06:54 pm

