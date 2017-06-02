You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News
  3. Railways announce new scheme: Buy tickets now and pay later for any express train

Railways announce new scheme: Buy tickets now and pay later for any express train

BusinessIANSJun, 02 2017 07:31:32 IST

New Delhi: Railways have decided to provide the 'buy tickets now and pay later' service for any express train, an IRCTC official said on Thursday.

According to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Ltd official, soon passengers would be able to buy tickets from the IRCTC website and pay later.

IRCTC spokesperson Sandip Dutta told IANS: "IRCTC has collaborated with a Mumbai-based firm ePayLater for adding the new service option."

AFP

AFP

"Through this service a passenger can book a ticket five days prior to the journey with a service charge of 3.5 percent and pay it in the next 14 days," Dutta said.

He also said that this option was valid only on e-tickets.

Elaborating on the new feature, Dutta said, "The way a credit card is issued after evaluating the CIBIL score of a customer, same procedure will be followed."

"Those who want to opt for this service have to give their name, email ID, mobile number, their PAN card or Aadhaar details," the IRCTC official said.

The officer also said that once the customer gets approval to use the feature, they would be sent an OTP (one time password) to enable them to use the service.


Published Date: Jun 02, 2017 07:28 am | Updated Date: Jun 02, 2017 07:31 am

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 2AUS Vs NZ
2Jun 3SL Vs SA
3Jun 4IND Vs PAK
4Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
5Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores