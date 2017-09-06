Raghuram Rajan wasn’t a fit for Modi govt; both were right in deciding to part ways ahead of demonetisation

“I left because there was no offer on the table,” said Raghuram Rajan, former governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in an interview to the Times of India in the backdrop of the release of his book, I Do What I Do: On Reforms, Rhetoric and Resolve. “I left when the government and I could not agree on terms for me to stay on,” said Rajan in the interview.

It’s obvious that there will never be an offer on the table if there is no agreement on terms between the boss and employee. So, this means Rajan left because he couldn’t agree on certain issues with the government. The absence of offer on the table is only a logical consequence of the disagreement on terms. Now, what were those “terms” where Rajan could not agree with the government for his continuation? Was Narendra Modi government’s wish to go for demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes a subject of disagreement?

Rajan hasn’t offered the specifics of these reasons and it would, perhaps, never come to light. All that we know is that Rajan didn’t approve of the idea of demonetisation till the time he was in office (3 September, 2016). Instead, he has warned about its consequences citing that short-term costs could very well outweigh long-term benefits. In hindsight, the demonetisation pain has far exceeded its gains. But, Rajan was never a fitting candidate in Modi government’s scheme of things. Both were right in deciding to part ways. No government can tolerate an RBI governor who continues to go on a critical mode against all its actions, including issues that didn’t fall in the purview of RBI.

In a June, 2016 Firstpostarticle, this author had discussed the possible reasons that could have made Rajan a thorn in the flesh of the Modi-government. Among them, one of his big mistakes was his outspoken nature on a range of issues that didn’t necessarily fall in the ambit of the RBI governor.

As noted in the above cited article, “he failed to fathom the tolerance level of ruling political dispensation to criticism, especially on political matters. Rajan was still in the mindset of a Chicago professor or IMF chief economist when he went on discussing, debating and pointing out the issues in India’s social-political landscape while wearing the hat of RBI governor since September 2013 after a brief stint in the North Block. In a country, where all government bureaucrats are supposed to toe the line of their employer, no government servant, even if he is the RBI governor, is supposed to speak his mind on sensitive political issues. That’s a taboo.”

Clearly, Subramanian Swamy, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) was a man on a mission who spearheaded the campaign against Rajan, but it would be naïve to imagine that Swamy’s tirade was without the backing of someone powerful in the government and its ideological parent, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). It is just not possible otherwise. At best, Swamy could have been merely a warhead.

Logically, Rajan would have been much more acceptable to the government for a second term at the RBI if he confined his talks to defending the economy, explaining RBI policies and general economics during his lectures. But, that’s not what happened. His convocation lectures often took the shape of heavy, covert criticism on government policies and claims on a range of issues including ‘intolerance’, government’s flagship schemes such as 'Make in India' and the pace of rollout of Jan Dhan Yojana. This was unacceptable to many in the Modi government. As the RBI governor Rajan often presented himself as an academic, who speaks out on public issues, rather than as a central banker.

Particularly, in the context of demonetisation, Modi government was right in letting Rajan go. Demonetisation was a political decision executed by the Modi government. It would have gone ahead with the plan even if the RBI didn’t agree to it. In hindsight, it appears that Rajan was never in favour of the decision and he highlighted the negatives outweighing positives. Probably, he would not have approved of it even in his second term in the RBI, and would have chosen to speak publicly against the government's decision. But, the fact is that there wasn’t much Rajan could have done continuing in his position as governor of RBI to stop the government from launching demonetisation. The RBI Act allows the central bank to advice the government but cannot overrule it. So, both Rajan and the Modi government saved each other from embarrassment by parting ways prior to demonetisation.