Punjab National Bank raises Rs 1,315 cr through stake sale in PNB Housing Finance

New Delhi: Public sector lender Punjab National Bank has raised over Rs 1,315 crore through sale of shares in subsidiary firm PNB Housing Finance (PNBHFL) through the offer for sale (OFS) route.

"The Bank successfully sold 98,15,860 equity shares of PNBHFL to different investors (non-retail and retail) at above the floor price/cut off price, with gross sales consideration of Rs 1,315.33 crore," PNB said in a regulatory filing.

PNB said last month had said that it would sell up to 99,94,000 equity shares on 28 November (for non-retail investors only) and on 29 November (for retail investors and non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their bids) representing 6 percent of the total paid up equity share capital of the company (PNB Housing Finance).

Punjab National Bank shares were trading at Rs 173.20, up 0.06 percent on BSE.