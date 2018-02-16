Latest updates
Eight employees of Punjab National Bank have been suspended; total number of suspended employees now stands at 18.
The ED on Friday issued summons for appearance to billionaire diamond merchant Nirav Modi and his business partner Mehul Choksi in connection with its money laundering probe, officials said. They said both Modi and Choksi were summoned under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and asked to depose within a week's time. The notices were handed over to the directors of the firms of the two businessmen as they were not in the country.
NDTV reported that Nirav Modi is staying in a suite at the JW Marriott's Essex House in Manhattan, New York, a short walk away from his luxurious Madison Avenue jewellery retail store.
The INTERPOL has issued a diffusion notice Nirav Modi, his wife Ami Modi, brother Nishal Modi & Mehul Choksi.
A parliamentary panel on Thursday questioned the finance ministry officials about the $1.77 billion fraud in the state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) and asked them to submit a report on it.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, which met to deliberate upon the demands for grant, on Thursday asked the ministry officials including Secretary of Financial Services Rajiv Kumar that how can the tax payers' money be used for recapitalising the bank which is not well managed.
"Members expressed their concern over such large scale fraud in the PNB and questioned the recapitalisation process of the state-run banks when they are not well managed and tax payers money is leaking," a member who was present in the meeting said.
The committee is headed by senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily and former prime minister Manmohan Singh is also a member.
"The committee has asked the finance ministry officials to submit a report before the panel on this fraud," another member who was present in the meeting told PTI.
Meanwhile, during the meeting, when asked, the finance ministry officials indicated that the health insurance scheme announced in the budget was included at the last moment, a member said.
The PNB issue came up as the state-owned bank had on Wednesday said it detected a $1.77 billion (about Rs 11,400 crore) scam in which billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi allegedly acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking from one of its branches for overseas credit from other Indian lenders.
PNB has suspended 10 officers and referred the matter to CBI for investigation.
While PNB did not name the other lenders, Union Bank of India, Allahabad Bank and Axis Bank are said to have offered credit based on letters of undertaking (LOUs) issued by PNB.
An LOU is a letter of comfort issued by one bank to branches of other banks, based on which foreign branches offer credit to buyers.
Foreign bank branches too are under investigation.
Last week, PNB had lodged an FIR with the CBI stating that fraudulent LoUs worth Rs 280.7 crore were first issued on 16 January. At the time, PNB had said it was digging into
records to examine the magnitude of the fraud.
In the complaint, PNB had named three diamond firms — Diamonds R Us, Solar Exports and Stellar Diamonds — saying they had approached it on January 16 with a request for buyers' credit for making payment to overseas suppliers.
With inputs from agencies
Published Date: Feb 16, 2018 10:40 AM | Updated Date: Feb 16, 2018 12:06 PM
Highlights
Banks will have to be equipped with better risk management as NPAs pile-up
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) must feel like Cassandra gifted with the ability to tell the future, but cursed that her prophecies would never be believed (she is a character in the Greek myth The Iliad, and sister of one of the main protagonists, Hector, Prince of Troy). The latest example is the Rs 11,000 crore plus fraud perpetrated in a Mumbai branch of Punjab National Bank.
Sources in the Finance Ministry are saying that the recapitalisation of the Punjab National Bank will not be impacted by the fraud case
Priyanka Chopra denies claims of suing Nirav Modi but aims to terminate contract
A spokesperson for Priyanka Chopra said: "There are speculative reports that Priyanka Chopra has sued Nirav Modi. This is not true. However, she is currently seeking legal opinion with respect to terminating her contract with the brand in light of allegations of financial fraud against Nirav Modi."
Although Firstpost could not independently verify the news, there have been several reports suggesting that Priyanka's management had alleged that she wasn't paid the amount the two parties had agreed on.
UPA govt could've avoided Nirav Modi scam in 2013, says ex-Allahabad Bank director who blew whistle against loan
Dinesh Dubey, a journalist by profession, exclusively spoke to Firstpost exposing the deep-rooted corruption in the banking system and how the UPA government turned a blind eye to illegitimate loan sanctions.
"When I opposed the Gitanjali Gems loan proposal, my fight with Allahabad Bank board got really intense and dirty. They tried to persuade, mollify and even threaten me but I said such loans to the corporates without recovery will only add to more non-performing assets. I also wrote to the Reserve Bank of India and secretary, financial services in the Ministry of Finance in my effort to warn them of a massive scam looming large. My request was to take immediate preventive action and keep a watch on all the companies linked to Choksi's firm, as they were accumulating loans without making payments to the bank," Dubey said.
Eight employees of Punjab National Bank suspended; total number of suspended employees now stands at 18
ED officials sceptical of bank's whistle-blower claim, warn of more skeletons in closet
Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials said they were baffled when the top boss of Punjab Nationa Bank claimed that the bank was both whistle-blower and victim. The ED has sought documents related to SWIFT payments as such transactions are verified to ascertain FEMA provisions. The verification sometimes takes a week before the final clearance is granted
Secondly, ED investigators want to know whether these LoUs were even once — at any point of time over the past seven years — returned to the originating bank branch for verification, and if so, whether or not these transactions were flagged in the annual audit report of the bank’s foreign exchange department.
ED issues summons for appearance against Nirav Modi
What is a diffusion notice?
"This (diffusion) is less formal than a notice but is also used to request the arrest or location of an individual or additional information in relation to a police investigation. A diffusion is circulated directly by an NCB (CBI in this case) to the member countries of their choice, or to the entire INTERPOL membership and is simultaneously recorded in Interpol’s Information System," the website of Interpol says.
Raids on Nirav Modi's boutiques continue
INTERPOL issues diffusion notice against Nirav Modi
Nirav Modi in New York, claims report
CBI seeks revocation of Nirav Modi's passport
The CBI has sought revocation of the passports of billionaire jewellery designer Nirav Modi and his partner Mehul Choksi who are the main accused in alleged fraudulent transactions, officials told PTI. Nirav Modi, who holds an Indian passport, left India on 1 January, while his brother Nishal, a Belgian citizen, departed from the country on same day.
Updates for 16 February start here
Crony capitalism flourishing in Modi govt, says CPM's Prakash Karat
Congress' press conference should actually be directed against UPA govt, BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli tells Firstpost
Nirav Modi is an Indian citizen by his brother and wife are not, say officials
Nirav Modi, who is believed to be in Switzerland, was also present in a group photo of Indian CEOs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, issued by the Press Information Bureau, in World Economic Forum on 23 January, six days before the bank sent its first complaint against him to the CBI, according to the officials.
The diamantaire is an India citizen but his brother Nishal and wife Ami are not Indian nationals, the officials said.
Nirav Modi, a regular feature on the lists of rich and famous Indians since 2013, was booked by the CBI, along with wife, brother and business partner Choksi on 31 January, for allegedly cheating the state-run Punjab National Bank to the tune of Rs 280 crore.
The bank has sent two more complaints to the CBI on Tuesday, saying the scam was worth more than Rs 11,400 crore.
- PTI
Nirav Modi left India with family in first week of Jan
PNB gives CBI a list of 150 Letters of Undertaking which were fraudulently issued to transfer money to firms associated with Nirav Modi, PTI quotes officials as saying.
CBI seized 95 documents during raids in Nirav Modi fraud case
CBI looking into second complaint filed by Punjab National Bank
BJP counters Congress' 'Chota Modi' jibe
"Narendra Modi's shadow will not be harmed because of Randeep Surjewala or Congress. He is loved by the people. And what kind of language is Congress using? 'Chota Modi' jibe is shameful, condemnable and utterly irresponsible," Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday.
Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Congress for charges against NDA govt
"Jinke ghar aise sheeshe ke ho jo tukde tukde hochuke hai, woh dusre ke ghar pathar na feke(Those who live in house made of broken glass should not throw stones at others' residences," Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said at a press conference.
Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Congress over 'Chota Modi' jibe
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at the Congress for linking Nirav Modi's fraud case to Narendra Modi. He said, "The BJP takes strong offence by calling someone 'chota Modi'. It is derogatory and scandalous. Nirav Modi was not the part of the delegation at Davos. He reached there on his own."
He further said that "very good photographs of the Congress leaders with Mehul Choksi is available with us." "But we don't want to stoop to that level," he added.
No one will be spared, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
"Till now, both the CBI and ED has taken speedy action in the wake of complaint made to the CBI. Till now, CBI has raided nine properties belonging to Nirav Modi: 3 in Surat, 4 in Mumbai and 2 in Delhi. Assets worth 13,000 has been seized and action has been taken to revoke his passport. Look out notice has been issued," Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday.
He said, "I want to say one thing clearly. No one will be spared. This will be regardless of the status and the status of the accused,"
CBI seals Nirav Modi's Worli residence
India Today reported that among the 40 properties raided by CBI in connection with the alleged fraud involving Nirav Modi, 9 properties belonged to the jeweller.
Why was Nirav Modi part of Narendra Modi delegation at WEF, asks AAP
Speaking at a press conference, members of the Aam Aadmi Party mentioned Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, and claimed that before any such businessman becomes a fugitive, he is "seen hanging around the BJP office".
The AAP then asked why Nirav Modi was "part of a delegation" that accompanied the prime minister and sought response from the saffron party on the row. "We think he(Narendra Modi) is busier with speeches and speaking his 'Mann ki Baat'," one of the AAP leaders said.
This is a serious scam of epic proportions, says Congress' Sanjay Jha
Speaking to India Today, Congress leader Sanjay Jha said that the alleged fraud involving jeweller Nirav Modi "is a serious scam of epic proportions".
He addressed the row on Nirav Modi's photograph with Narendra Modi at the World Economic Forum 2018 in Davos, asking how there was no background check done on those posing with the prime minister.
'No meeting between Nirav Modi and Narendra Modi in Davos'
40 properties of Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi's relatives sealed to prevent documents leak, reports India Today
Highlights of CBI's FIR against Nirav Modi
The CBI FIR dated 31 January, 2018 was based on a complaint filed by Avneesh Nepalia, the Deputy General Manager at Punjab National Bank. It alleged that the partnership firms mentioned in the complaint had gained an amount of Rs 280.70 crore rupees while the bank suffered a wrongful loss of the same magnitude.
The CBI FIR itself lists out the details of the accused. The primary name is that of Nirav Modi who is listed as a partner in M/s Diamond R US, M/s Solar Exports and M/s Stellar Diamonds.
What was Nirav Modi doing at WEF 2018 with Narendra Modi, asks Congress
CBI issues lookout notices against Nirav Modi, his wife, brother, and Mehul Choksi, reports India Today
Quoting sources, India Today reported that ED will also issue a lookout notice in the coming days.
Priyanka Chopra accuses Nirav Modi of defrauding her: Times Now
Times Now reported that Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra said that she never got paid for a diamond advertisement.
Priyanka Chopra was Nirav Modi's brand ambassador since January 2017.
PNB stocks tank 9%
Shares of Punjab National Bank today extended its fall for the second straight session, falling as much as 9 percent in morning trade after the lender said it has detected a USD 1.77 billion fraud. The stock opened at Rs 137, then hit a low of Rs 133.45, down 8.47 per cent over its previous closing price. On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 137.60, then fell 8.57 per cent to Rs 133.35.
This is the second consecutive day of decline for the stock. It had slumped 10 percent yesterday. The state-owned bank said it had detected a USD 1.77 billion (about Rs 11,400 crore) fraud in which billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi allegedly acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking (LoUs) from one of its branches for overseas credit from other Indian lenders. — PTI
Nirav Modi has left India, government sources tell CNN-News18
RBI and Sebi to approach counterpart in HK
The Reserve Bank and the Sebi are likely to approach their counterparts in Hong Kong for cooperation in the matter relating to the whopping over Rs 11,400 crore fraud at public sector lender PNB where several entities have come under the scanner, officials said on Wednesday.
The regulators are set to spread their net overseas as it has been found that credit was availed from various bank branches in Hong Kong on the basis of Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) issued by Punjab National Bank.
Jewellery stocks plunge
At the bourses, Gitanjali Gems plunged nearly 19 percent on reports over its involvement in the PNB fraud case in morning trade after the company came under scanner of various investigating agencies following the Punjab National Bank's declaration of nearly Rs 11,400-crore fraud. The stock today opened on a bearish note at Rs 48, then lost further ground to touch a low of Rs 47.50, down 18.94 per cent over its previous closing price.
CBI books two persons in PNB case
A retired PNB officer and a clerk have been booked by the CBI for helping Nirav Modi, his wife and relatives, a Times of India report said. PNB's retired deputy manager Gokulnath Setty and single window operator Manoj Kharat had issued eight letters of understanding (LoU) worth over Rs 280 crore to Nirav’s company just three months before the former’s retirement, the report said.
A look back at how the scam was carried out
Last week, PNB had lodged an FIR with CBI stating that fraudulent LoUs worth Rs 280.7 crore were first issued on 16 January. At the time, PNB had said it was digging into records to examine the magnitude of the fraud.
In the complaint, PNB had named three diamond firms -- Diamonds R Us, Solar Exports and Stellar Diamonds -- saying they had approached it on January 16 with a request for buyers' credit for making payment to overseas suppliers...
12:06 (IST)
Additional exposure of Rs 3,000 crores in the Nirav Modi case
Evidence has emerged of an additional Rs 3,000 crore exposure of 17 banks in the Nirav Modi case. Sources told The Indian Express that these banks lent about Rs 3,000 crore to various firms associated with Modi, including his flagship firm Firestar International Ltd. The list of banks includes, besides PNB, Central Bank of India, Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank, Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Union Bank of India and IDBI Bank and Allahabad Bank.
11:57 (IST)
Banks will have to be equipped with better risk management as NPAs pile-up
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) must feel like Cassandra gifted with the ability to tell the future, but cursed that her prophecies would never be believed (she is a character in the Greek myth The Iliad, and sister of one of the main protagonists, Hector, Prince of Troy). The latest example is the Rs 11,000 crore plus fraud perpetrated in a Mumbai branch of Punjab National Bank.
11:46 (IST)
Sources in the Finance Ministry are saying that the recapitalisation of the Punjab National Bank will not be impacted by the fraud case
11:39 (IST)
Priyanka Chopra denies claims of suing Nirav Modi but aims to terminate contract
A spokesperson for Priyanka Chopra said: "There are speculative reports that Priyanka Chopra has sued Nirav Modi. This is not true. However, she is currently seeking legal opinion with respect to terminating her contract with the brand in light of allegations of financial fraud against Nirav Modi."
Although Firstpost could not independently verify the news, there have been several reports suggesting that Priyanka's management had alleged that she wasn't paid the amount the two parties had agreed on.
11:30 (IST)
UPA govt could've avoided Nirav Modi scam in 2013, says ex-Allahabad Bank director who blew whistle against loan
Dinesh Dubey, a journalist by profession, exclusively spoke to Firstpost exposing the deep-rooted corruption in the banking system and how the UPA government turned a blind eye to illegitimate loan sanctions.
"When I opposed the Gitanjali Gems loan proposal, my fight with Allahabad Bank board got really intense and dirty. They tried to persuade, mollify and even threaten me but I said such loans to the corporates without recovery will only add to more non-performing assets. I also wrote to the Reserve Bank of India and secretary, financial services in the Ministry of Finance in my effort to warn them of a massive scam looming large. My request was to take immediate preventive action and keep a watch on all the companies linked to Choksi's firm, as they were accumulating loans without making payments to the bank," Dubey said.
11:25 (IST)
11:20 (IST)
ED officials sceptical of bank's whistle-blower claim, warn of more skeletons in closet
Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials said they were baffled when the top boss of Punjab Nationa Bank claimed that the bank was both whistle-blower and victim. The ED has sought documents related to SWIFT payments as such transactions are verified to ascertain FEMA provisions. The verification sometimes takes a week before the final clearance is granted
Secondly, ED investigators want to know whether these LoUs were even once — at any point of time over the past seven years — returned to the originating bank branch for verification, and if so, whether or not these transactions were flagged in the annual audit report of the bank’s foreign exchange department.
11:13 (IST)
The ED on Friday issued summons for appearance to billionaire diamond merchant Nirav Modi and his business partner Mehul Choksi in connection with its money laundering probe, officials said. They said both Modi and Choksi were summoned under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and asked to depose within a week's time. The notices were handed over to the directors of the firms of the two businessmen as they were not in the country.
11:07 (IST)
How BJP lost the political narrative and ended up with full ownership of a Congress legacy
The straightforward narrative which emerges is — that billionaire Nirav Modi, the man who has been accused of defrauding Indian banks to the tune of Rs 11,000 crore, has been allowed to leave the country’s shores. The optics of a fat cat living the high life abroad after looting crores of public money while the average citizen is hounded for a missed instalment are deeply damaging.
11:04 (IST)
RECAP: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed that the government had taken 'strictest' and 'fastest' action against Nirav Modi
The NDA government has taken "strictest" and "fastest" action against jeweller Nirav Modi accused of duping the state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) of thousands of crores but the Congress was doing politics over national interest, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said on Thursday.
Addressing a press conference, Prasad said that the scam started in 2011 when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government was in power and is the "latest in line in the legacy of corruption and fraudulence left by the Congress Party".
10:59 (IST)
What is a diffusion notice?
"This (diffusion) is less formal than a notice but is also used to request the arrest or location of an individual or additional information in relation to a police investigation. A diffusion is circulated directly by an NCB (CBI in this case) to the member countries of their choice, or to the entire INTERPOL membership and is simultaneously recorded in Interpol’s Information System," the website of Interpol says.
10:48 (IST)
Raids on Nirav Modi's boutiques continue
10:46 (IST)
INTERPOL issues diffusion notice against Nirav Modi
10:37 (IST)
Nirav Modi in New York, claims report
10:28 (IST)
CBI seeks revocation of Nirav Modi's passport
The CBI has sought revocation of the passports of billionaire jewellery designer Nirav Modi and his partner Mehul Choksi who are the main accused in alleged fraudulent transactions, officials told PTI. Nirav Modi, who holds an Indian passport, left India on 1 January, while his brother Nishal, a Belgian citizen, departed from the country on same day.
10:23 (IST)
Updates for 16 February start here
19:00 (IST)
18:57 (IST)
Crony capitalism flourishing in Modi govt, says CPM's Prakash Karat
18:22 (IST)
Congress' press conference should actually be directed against UPA govt, BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli tells Firstpost
18:14 (IST)
BJP says Narendra Modi govt cleaning dirt of UPA govt
18:11 (IST)
Nirav Modi is an Indian citizen by his brother and wife are not, say officials
Nirav Modi, who is believed to be in Switzerland, was also present in a group photo of Indian CEOs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, issued by the Press Information Bureau, in World Economic Forum on 23 January, six days before the bank sent its first complaint against him to the CBI, according to the officials.
The diamantaire is an India citizen but his brother Nishal and wife Ami are not Indian nationals, the officials said.
Nirav Modi, a regular feature on the lists of rich and famous Indians since 2013, was booked by the CBI, along with wife, brother and business partner Choksi on 31 January, for allegedly cheating the state-run Punjab National Bank to the tune of Rs 280 crore.
The bank has sent two more complaints to the CBI on Tuesday, saying the scam was worth more than Rs 11,400 crore.
- PTI
18:09 (IST)
Nirav Modi left India with family in first week of Jan
18:07 (IST)
PNB gives CBI a list of 150 Letters of Undertaking which were fraudulently issued to transfer money to firms associated with Nirav Modi, PTI quotes officials as saying.
18:02 (IST)
No arrests made in fraud case yet
17:49 (IST)
CBI seized 95 documents during raids in Nirav Modi fraud case
17:45 (IST)
CBI looking into second complaint filed by Punjab National Bank
17:27 (IST)
BJP counters Congress' 'Chota Modi' jibe
"Narendra Modi's shadow will not be harmed because of Randeep Surjewala or Congress. He is loved by the people. And what kind of language is Congress using? 'Chota Modi' jibe is shameful, condemnable and utterly irresponsible," Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday.
17:25 (IST)
Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Congress for charges against NDA govt
"Jinke ghar aise sheeshe ke ho jo tukde tukde hochuke hai, woh dusre ke ghar pathar na feke(Those who live in house made of broken glass should not throw stones at others' residences," Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said at a press conference.
17:17 (IST)
Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Congress over 'Chota Modi' jibe
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at the Congress for linking Nirav Modi's fraud case to Narendra Modi. He said, "The BJP takes strong offence by calling someone 'chota Modi'. It is derogatory and scandalous. Nirav Modi was not the part of the delegation at Davos. He reached there on his own."
He further said that "very good photographs of the Congress leaders with Mehul Choksi is available with us." "But we don't want to stoop to that level," he added.
17:14 (IST)
No one will be spared, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
"Till now, both the CBI and ED has taken speedy action in the wake of complaint made to the CBI. Till now, CBI has raided nine properties belonging to Nirav Modi: 3 in Surat, 4 in Mumbai and 2 in Delhi. Assets worth 13,000 has been seized and action has been taken to revoke his passport. Look out notice has been issued," Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday.
He said, "I want to say one thing clearly. No one will be spared. This will be regardless of the status and the status of the accused,"
17:00 (IST)
CBI seals Nirav Modi's Worli residence
India Today reported that among the 40 properties raided by CBI in connection with the alleged fraud involving Nirav Modi, 9 properties belonged to the jeweller.
16:41 (IST)
Why was Nirav Modi part of Narendra Modi delegation at WEF, asks AAP
Speaking at a press conference, members of the Aam Aadmi Party mentioned Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, and claimed that before any such businessman becomes a fugitive, he is "seen hanging around the BJP office".
The AAP then asked why Nirav Modi was "part of a delegation" that accompanied the prime minister and sought response from the saffron party on the row. "We think he(Narendra Modi) is busier with speeches and speaking his 'Mann ki Baat'," one of the AAP leaders said.
16:21 (IST)
This is a serious scam of epic proportions, says Congress' Sanjay Jha
Speaking to India Today, Congress leader Sanjay Jha said that the alleged fraud involving jeweller Nirav Modi "is a serious scam of epic proportions".
He addressed the row on Nirav Modi's photograph with Narendra Modi at the World Economic Forum 2018 in Davos, asking how there was no background check done on those posing with the prime minister.
16:05 (IST)
'No meeting between Nirav Modi and Narendra Modi in Davos'
15:51 (IST)
Who is Nirav Modi?
15:42 (IST)
40 properties of Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi's relatives sealed to prevent documents leak, reports India Today
15:36 (IST)
Highlights of CBI's FIR against Nirav Modi
The CBI FIR dated 31 January, 2018 was based on a complaint filed by Avneesh Nepalia, the Deputy General Manager at Punjab National Bank. It alleged that the partnership firms mentioned in the complaint had gained an amount of Rs 280.70 crore rupees while the bank suffered a wrongful loss of the same magnitude.
The CBI FIR itself lists out the details of the accused. The primary name is that of Nirav Modi who is listed as a partner in M/s Diamond R US, M/s Solar Exports and M/s Stellar Diamonds.
15:30 (IST)
What was Nirav Modi doing at WEF 2018 with Narendra Modi, asks Congress
15:21 (IST)
CBI issues lookout notices against Nirav Modi, his wife, brother, and Mehul Choksi, reports India Today
Quoting sources, India Today reported that ED will also issue a lookout notice in the coming days.
15:13 (IST)
Nirmala Sitharaman blames UPA govt for fraud case
15:08 (IST)
CBI issued look out notices against all accused on 31 January, say official sources
15:04 (IST)
Responsibility lies at the doorstep of the PM and PMO: Congress
"Should the prime minister have permitted such a person to be a part of a business delegation in Davos?" Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said. "The responsibility, if any, lies at the doorstep of the prime minister and the PMO."
"People are worried that their money will not be safe even in banks," Surjewala said.
15:02 (IST)
PM should stop misleading people: Congress
"The prime minister should break his silence and stop misleading the people," said Randeep Surjewala. "Why has the prime minister not put out a single tweet on the fraud?" asked the Congress leader.
"When the prime minister is asked a question, he starts talking about the past 70 years of the country," Surjewala said.
14:58 (IST)
Was Congress sleeping from 2011 to 2014? asks MoS Finance
14:54 (IST)
How can Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi dupe entire banking system, asks Congress
14:50 (IST)
Media should ask Modiji who's responsible: Congress
"The press is capable and can uncover the truth at the highest level. The media should ask Modiji who was responsible for the escape of Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi and now Nirav Modi," Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said.
"The banking system has been destroyed by the Modi government," he added.
"Under the prime minister's nose, financial intelligence units could not catch these kinds of frauds," he said.
14:46 (IST)
This is a classical double speak of BJP: Congress
"All these are questions that need to be answered, but not through unwritten releases to the media to be carried the next day. These need to be answered by the prime minister," Surjewala said.
"This is a classical double speak of BJP involving diverting attention and relying upon half-baked truth," said the Congress leader.
14:41 (IST)
Congress poses five questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi
"PNB officials requested that a lookout notice be issued against Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi," said Congress' Randeep Surjewala.
"The prime minister was told about the scam. The official said: 'Dear Sir, a major scam similar to that of Vijay Mallya of Bengaluru, Subrato Roy in Calcutta and B Ramalingam Raju of Karnatka involves people in Mumbai'," said the Congress leader.
"In such a scenario, how come Choksi's foreign companies are doing well and not in India?" he said.
"The Finance Ministry, Corporate Affairs, Registrar of Companies did nothing," he said.
"Our second Chota Modi, Nirav Modi goes for Davos business delegation with prime minister. We have five questions for the prime minister: Who is responsible for the scam by Nirav Modi? Were all the departments under the Modi government asleep, and why? PNB chief had told the government that these men would escape. Despite this, how did these men escape? How did the government not spot the biggest banking scam so far? Who is the person who has given security to this scam? How did the risk management system of the banking sector not work?" Surjewala said.
"How can Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi loot the entire banking system and escape the clutches of the government?" Surjewala asked.
14:30 (IST)
Modi govt mismanaged risk management system of banking system: Congress
"This government has mismanaged the risk management system of the banking system," said Congress' Randeep Surjewala.
"If the losses incurred by all the banks are added together, this entire scam will be worth Rs 30,000 crore," he said.
"71 years since independence, this is the biggest bank scam," said the Congress leader. "Many banks will have to pay collaterals."
14:27 (IST)
Modiji, take action, otherwise Chote Modi will run away: Congress
"Why is Prime Minister Modi quiet?" said Congress' Randeep Surjewala. "The prime minister was given with documents and proof against Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi."
"'Loot and run away' is the new motto of the Modi government," Surjewala said.
"The biggest bank loot scam has been exposed in the last 24 hours. Around 30 banks have lost money due to this scam," he said.