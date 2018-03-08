PNB scam: Mehul Choksi won't return to India anytime soon; tells CBI health issues prevent him from travel

Mehul Choksi, the owner of Gitanjali Gems Ltd and the co-accused in the Rs 12,700 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, has informed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that he cannot travel to India owing to a ‘heart-condition’.

Choksi, asked to appear in Mumbai on 7 March, 2018, informed the investigating officer that a persistent health problem prevents him from travel.

“I had a cardiac procedure which was conducted in the first week of February 2018 and there is still pending work to be done on the same. The entire procedure could not be completed on all veins due to danger to kidney and therefore I am not allowed to travel for at least a period of four to six months,” Choksi said in a lengthy letter to the CBI, available with Firstpost.

He went on to explain that if arrested in India, he would lose access to his doctor and a private hospital and that he would be forced to visit a government hospital for further treatment. Choksi, according to media reports, is believed to be in the US.

For now, he will communicate with the CBI via email or via his advocate Sanjay Abbot, the letter added.

The CBI had directed Choksi to obtain temporary travel documents from an Indian Embassy and return to Mumbai, after authorities revoked his passport in late February.

Choksi, his nephew Nirav Modi and others are being investigated by multiple agencies after the PNB fraud surfaced mid-February, following a complaint by the state-owned bank.

That complaint alleged that they cheated the nationalised bank to the tune of Rs 12,700 crore, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank.