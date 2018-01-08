PM Narendra Modi to meet economists, sectoral experts on 10 Jan to discuss steps to boost growth, employment

New Delhi: With about three weeks left for Union Budget 2018-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet leading economists and sectoral experts at NITI Aayog on 10 January to deliberate on steps which could be taken to boost growth and generate employment.

The meeting, according to a senior government official, will be attended by vice chairman and members of NITI Aayog, members of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), economists and sectoral experts.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of latest estimates of national income by Central Statistics Office (CSO) which showed that India's growth is expected to slow down to four-year low of 6.5 percent this fiscal, the lowest under the Modi-led government.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was 7.1 percent in 2016-17 and 8 percent in the preceding year. It was 7.5 percent in 2014-15.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present Union Budget on 1 February, the last full budget of the NDA government before the 2019 Lok Sabha election.