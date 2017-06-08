Planning to book a flight ticket? You may soon be required to provide Aadhaar card or PAN as ID

The government is working on a plan to make it compulsory for air passengers to provide a unique identity like PAN, Aadhaar or passport for booking a flight ticket, said aviation minister Jayant Sinha.

"In the next 90 to 120 days it might not be possible to book an air ticket without either providing some unique ID like PAN, Aadhar or passport. We are trying to see what else we can have as unique ID so that more people are covered," The Economic Timesreport said quoting Sinha.

Currently, air travellers are required to possess a copy of their identity before entering the airport.

Sinha further said, a proposal to make a digital unique identification such as Aadhaar, PAN (Permanent Account Number), Passport Number compulsory for passengers is being under consideration.

The government has set up a digital traveller working group to provide suggestions on implementing the scheme, the ET report said.

The group has been tasked to come out with a white paper in the next 30 days, and based on its comments from all the stakeholders would be sought before finalising the norms, Sinha said.