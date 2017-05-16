Petrol price cut by Rs 2.16 per litre, diesel by Rs 2.10; respite after 4 weeks of rise

New Delhi: Petrol price was cut by Rs 2.16 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.10 a litre, reversing the four-week trend of rising rates. The prices were effective from Monday midnight.

The reduction comes on back of a marginal 2 paise a litre increase in petrol and 52 paise per litre hike in diesel rates effected from 1 May.

Prior to that, petrol price was hiked by Rs 1.39 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.04 a litre from 16 April.

Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the nation's largest fuel retailer, said the price of petrol is being reduced by Rs 2.16 per litre and that of diesel by Rs 2.10 - both excluding state levies.

Actual reduction in price will be more after taking into account local VAT.

Petrol in Delhi will cost Rs 65.32 a litre from today as against Rs 68.09 currently. Similarly, a litre of diesel will be priced at Rs 54.90 as compared to Rs 57.35 at present.

"The current level of international product prices of petrol and diesel and INR-USD exchange rate warrant decrease in selling price of petrol and diesel, the impact of which is being passed on to the consumers with this price revision," IOC said in a statement.

The movement of prices in the international oil market and INR-USD exchange rate will continue to be monitored closely and developing trends of the market will be reflected in future price changes, it said.