Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma to buy Rs 82 crore, 6000 sq ft house in Delhi's swanky Golf Link

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma is set to buy a Rs 82 crore house at New Delhi's Golf Links, according to a report in The Times of India.

Sharma has already given a substantial amount as advance for 6,000 sq ft property, the report said.

The company has not offered any comments to the newspaper on the development.

Sharma, whose mobile payment solutions company Paytm is valued at $4 billion, had made his maiden entry into the Forbes billionaires list this year.

His net worth in March when the list was published stood at $1.2 billion and was ranked at 1,567 among Indian billionaires and 2,043 globally.

Paytm had recently launched it's payments bank operations.

The company has seen its business growing in the last few months after the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in November.

Soon after the note ban announcement which gave boost to digital transactions, the company's mobile wallet had seen transactions surging to 7 million in a single day. The volume may have come down after now, with cash returning to the system.

The company last month raised $1.4 billion from Japanese telecom giant SoftBank, in order to fund its payments bank operations.