Over 1 cr people trained since Skill India launch in July 2015: Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy

New Delhi: Over 1.1 crore aspirants have been trained through various schemes since the launch of the government's ambitious Skill India mission in July 2015, Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy said today.

Sharing the achievements of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) as the NDA government completes three years in office, Rudy said more than 5.9 lakh candidates have registered for the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme.

When asked about the National Sample Survey Organisation's data which showed that only 2.2 percent Indians received formal vocational training, Rudy said that

benchmarks adopted for sampling were inadequate.

"I approached the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. You will be surprised to know that the benchmarks adopted for sampling of skills were completely inadequate ... they were only covering the skills based on higher education, engineering, industrial skills," Rudy said.

"We have urged them to completely change the benchmarks adopted and I am confident that the data which will come this time will reflect the efforts of the government towards improving the skills," the minister added.

The NSSO data released in 2015 showed that among persons of age 15-59 years, about 2.2 percent received formal vocational training and 8.6 percent received non-formal vocational training.

Over 1.1 crore people were trained under the schemes run by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship but the number does not include those trained under skilling schemes and initiatives run by other central ministries.

Asked about reports of irregularities in the outcome of the UDAAN scheme to provide professional training to Kashmiri youth, the minister said there are issues involved but more or less that scheme had been successful.

"There are hiccups which are taking place now because of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. We will be able to sort it out," Rudy said.

Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajesh Agarwal, said that of the 22,000 people who have been trained under UDAAN in the last five years, 14,694 have been offered jobs.

"Many of them have taken jobs. There is a dropout because many a times people who get trained do not take up the job offer because of climatic conditions and other issues. It is wrong to say that there is a scam or something like that," Agarwal said at a press conference here.

Besides, asked about the skilling target of 15 crore by 2022 given to the National Skill Development Corporation, Agarwal said the target was an outcome of the 2009 policy for skill development and has been done away with by the ministry.

"There is no such target which has been given to the NSDC because we have realised we cannot run after numbers, it is the quality which is more important," Agarwal said.

Asked about the monitoring mechanism to stop fraudulent practices, Rudy said a handful of organisations claiming to be PMKVY agencies promising jobs to unemployed youth were taking money and duping the public in the name of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

"Such advertisements were found more in vernacular dailies. We condemn such practices and have filed FIRs against them," the minister said and cautioned the public at large to be vary of such frauds and check for the right affiliated centres before joining.