Oracle firms up plan to set up data centre in India

New Delhi: Global tech major Oracle on Wednesday announced it would expand its cloud services in India over the next six-nine months with plans for a dedicated data centre in the country.

The cloud services will offer security and performance at a significant price advantage over both existing on-premises infrastructure and competitive cloud offerings.

"Our customers and partners in India have trusted their businesses and mission-critical workloads to the Oracle Cloud for years," Thomas Kurian, President (Product Development) Oracle, told reporters here.

Over the coming months, Oracle will be reviewing proposals from government and business partners to provide customers with the capability to build and move workloads to an India-based cloud.

"With this expansion, we will be able to further support customer choice adding to capabilities already available through deployments of Oracle Cloud at Customer, as well as other Oracle Cloud data centre regions in Asia Pacific," Kurian added.

The tech major on Tuesday announced the availability of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Cloud in India that will boost the transformation of digital economy and prepare the country for transformational tax reforms. The announcement was in compliance with the government's GST regime.

Oracle CEO Safra Katz stressed that government and businesses should move to Cloud as it would allow them benefit from economy, deploy resources faster and at low cost, and allow them to deploy previous resources back in business.

Earlier this year, Oracle expanded its Startup Cloud Accelerator programme to New Delhi and Mumbai to help fuel cloud-enabled innovation.

These centres provide six months of mentoring from technical and business experts, technology, a co-working space, access to Oracle customers, partners and investors and free Oracle Cloud credits.