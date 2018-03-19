Ola, Uber drivers' protest: MNS leader resorts to violence, breaks windshield of taxi for plying despite strike

Amid the indefinite strike by drivers of the app-based cab aggregators Ola and Uber, a cabby in Mumbai faced the ire of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Nitin Nandgaonkar on Monday.

In a video posted by ANI, Nandgaonkar was seen breaking the windshield of a taxi which was plying in the city.

#WATCH Mumbai taxi drivers strike: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Nitin Nandgaonkar breaks windshield of a taxi which was plying in the city pic.twitter.com/ZERyZXU68h — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018

The MNS leader was also heard telling the taxi driver, “Gaadi band matlab gaadi band (no vehicle means no vehicle),” according to Zee News.

The strike has been called by the Maharashtra Navnirman Vahtuk Sena (MNVS), the transport wing of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), which claims that several drivers of these cabs are not able to cover costs due to the falling business.

"We expect the cab companies to come to the table today and discuss with the government how they can come at par with the black and yellow taxis, and other public modes of transport," Sanjay Naik, President of Maharashtra Navnirman Vahtuk Sena, told PTI.

"If there is no meeting or resolution, then we shall decide on our next course of action," he said.

Thousands of Mumbai commuters were severely hit as more than 80,000 drivers of Ola and Uber went on strike.

The worst-hit were people proceeding to airport or railway stations to catch flights or long-distance trains, besides local commuters rushing for business meetings.

The MNVS has appealed to the Mumbai commuters to make alternative arrangements and "support the fight for justice" by the Ola and Uber drivers.

The Mumbai Taximen's Union has supported the strike. Its General Secretary AL Quadros demanded that the Regional Transport Authority take strict action against Ola and Uber for violating permit conditions and eating into the business of autorickshaws and taxis.

