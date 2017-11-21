Not linked Aadhaar with your SIM, bank accounts, financial savings? Deadlines are nearing; here's how to do it

English author, Douglas Adams, once said, “I love deadlines. I love the whooshing noise they make as they go by.” If you are someone like Adams, you will surely get into trouble, especially when it comes to meeting Aadhaar deadlines in our country. This 12-digit number has now become mandatory for several purposes, from filing your income-tax returns to getting a PAN card. Linking of Aadhaar to various other things has now become so important that the authorities have set a deadline for the same.

And they are pretty serious about it. Financial Express, on Monday reported your SBI account may be suspended if reported that it is not linked to Aadhaar. The bank said in its tweet, “In terms of amended PML rules dated 1st June 2017, all existing customers are requested to submit Aadhaar number by 31st December 2017, failing which the account shall cease to be operational till the time Aadhaar number is submitted.”

This is a quick reminder guide on the deadlines and what you need to do about it.

1) Link Aadhaar with PAN by 31 December, 2017

Finance minister Arun Jaitley through amendment to tax proposals in the Finance Bill for 2017-18 made Aadhaar mandatory for filing income tax returns and provided for linking of PAN with Aadhaar to check tax evasion through use of multiple PAN cards. The new deadline is 31 December, 2017. Earlier, the deadline was 31 August, 2017. There’s a good possibility you have already done the needful here as else you would not have been able to file your returns.

Here's how to link Aadhaar with PAN in five simple steps

Step 1: Keep Aadhaar and PAN numbers handy.

Step 2 : Register on the income-tax department's e-filing portal if you haven’t yet. If you are already registered at the portal, log in with your user ID, password, and date of birth.

Step 3: A pop-up window will appear, prompting you to link your PAN with Aadhaar card. If you have a pop-up blocker active, you will have to go to the “Profile Setting” on the dashboard’s menu bar to click on “Link Aadhar” option.

Step 4: You will have to add the necessary details like name your date of birth as per the PAN as well as your gender. If your data is different from that mentioned on PAN, the Aadhaar will not be linked. Next thing to do is, to enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number, then verify captcha and then click on “Link Aadhaar” button. Once your validation is successful, your Aadhaar will be successfully linked to your PAN.

Step 5: The last step is when a popup message is displayed stating that your Aadhaar has been successfully linked to your PAN card.

2) Link Aadhaar with SIM by 6 February, 2018

To make it easier for users to link mobile SIM card with Aadhaar without visiting their outlets, the telecos like Airtel, Vodadone, Idea Cellular and Jio have been asked by the UIDAI to connect Aadhaar via OTP (one time password) received on their mobile phones. The facility will be rolled out from 1 December, but if you don’t want to wait till then here’s what you should do.

Here are 3 steps to link your SIM with Aadhaar for the first time

1) Go to the nearest Aadhaar center and submit an Aadhaar update/correction form along with relevant documents. You can get this form at the centre itself or download it from the UIDAI website. Mention on the form that only your mobile number has been updated.

2) Once you do that, the agent collects your biometric data to verify the same at the center.

3) The agent will give you an acknowledgment slip. The details will be updated in a maximum of 10 days.

For updating your new number

If you already have a SIM connected to Aadhaar, you can update a new mobile number online. For this, you don’t need to take the pain of visiting an Aadhaar center.

Step 1: Go to the UIDAI website.

Step 2: Choose the “Update Aadhaar Details (Online)” option. Remember, the online option allows you to make demographic changes like, name, address, gender, date of birth, email and mobile number is changed or modified.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the Aadhaar Self Service Update Portal. Enter your Aadhaar number and carry on with the authentication process via the OTP you get on your mobile. Also, do the necessary text verification by submitting the code mentioned on the page in the provided box.

Step 4: You will enter the data updating request page. Under ‘Select field(s) to update’, select ‘Mobile Number’. Now enter your new mobile number that you want to record in the database and submit.

Step 5: Once the new number gets updated, you will get the Aadhaar card Update Request Number, which can be further used to track the status of your request. You can check your status here.

The third way to link your new mobile SIM with Aadhaar, you can read more about it here.

3. Give Aadhaar details to banks by 31 December 31, 2017

The revised last date to link Aadhaar and your bank accounts is 31 December. If you have multiple bank accounts, you need to link all of them. If you have linked a few and not sure which one’s are yet to be linked, you can check the status at UIDAI website here.

Here’s how you can do the linking:

Most banks will let you link your Aadhaar to a bank account via a number of options. For instance, net banking, ATM, phone, SMS or mobile banking, even by visiting a bank branch. They are a few things to keep in mind for each of them.

Net-banking: When you visit the bank website you will see the option to link Aadhaar to bank account on the home page itself. In fact, even after you login into the account, you will be able the do the linking by giving the required details. It’s really that easy. Keep in mind though, that if you have multiple bank accounts with the same bank and even if you have a common login ID, you will have to link all accounts individually.

Phone banking: Some banks let you do the linking via phone. All you need to do is give the bank a missed call and you get a call in return. You will be told to feed in your details over the IVR machine. Remember, anyone asks you for your sensitive financial details like PIN, you are not supposed to share the same.

BHIM: You can also use the BHIM app to add your Aadhaar to the bank account. Check if your bank’s app allows you to do so in case you don’t want to use the BHIM app. Some banks let you do the linkage via SMS, but this facility is available only from the mobile which is registered with the bank.

Offline request: If you plan to ditch the online option and walk into a bank branch, the bank will take 3-4 working days to verify the details and complete the link.