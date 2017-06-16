No plan to issue next list of defaulters any time soon: RBI

New Delhi: Following the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) identifying 12 accounts that are responsible for 25 percent of non-performing assets (NPAs), the central bank on Friday said it has no plans to come out with a next list any time soon.

"If you look at it (NPAs), RBI had a detailed circular. Twelve cases have been referred for resolution by Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Other (bad loan) cases, banks are encouraged to resolve in six months' time," RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra said.

"Where is the question of quickly coming out with the second list," he said.

Mundra was speaking on the sidelines of the 3rd national summit -- Bankers Borrowers Business Meet 2017 -- organised here by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham).