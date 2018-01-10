2018 will be a strong year for global economy: World Bank

A World Bank report said, "2018 is on track to be the first year since the financial crisis that the global economy will be operating at or near full capacity."

The report forecast the global growth rate to edge up to 3.1 percent in 2018 after "a much stronger-than-expected" 2017 growth of three percent in 2017.

"The broad-based recovery in global growth is encouraging, but this is no time for complacency," World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim said in a statement.

"This is a great opportunity to invest in human and physical capital."