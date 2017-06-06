Nifty climbs mount 9,700-mark for first time, Sensex too hits fresh all-time high

Domestic equities were once again on a record setting spree early Tuesday trade, with the benchmark Nifty crossing the 9,700-mark for the first time while BSE Sensex gaining 121 points to hit a fresh all-time high of 31,430.32.

Trading sentiments got a boost as investors widened positions ahead of the Reserve Bank's monetary policy review meet tomorrow amid a mixed trend in Asian region, brokers said.

The Nifty opened at 9,704.25, topping the 9,700 mark for the first time. It then gained 34.20 points, or 0.35 percent, to trade at 9,709.30, breaching its previous intra-day high of 9,687.20 it touched yesterday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex too was on the uptrend, climbing 120.83 points, or 0.38 percent, to quote at 31,430.32, breaking its previous all-time high of 31,355.42 (intra-day) that it touched yesterday.

The gauge had rallied 171.90 points in the previous two sessions.

Sectoral indices led by IT, Teck, Auto, Realty, Metal, Healthcare, PSU and Banking were in the positive zone, rising up to 1.83 percent.

Brokers also said that markets got a booster dose after the GST Council last week finalised rates for some pending commodities, which has now taken the rollout of the new indirect tax regime from 1 July a step closer.

Prominent gainers in the Sensex space were TCS, Infosys, GAIL, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, M&M, Sun pharma, ICICI Bank, HDFC Ltd, rising up to 3.66 percent.

A mixed trend prevailed in rest of Asia with Hong Kong's Hang Seng rising 0.27 percent, while Japan's Nikkei shed 0.72 percent in early trade. Shanghai Composite Index down 0.14 percent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.10 percent lower in yesterday's trade.

The rupee, too, strengthened by 4 paise to 64.32 against the US dollar in early trade. Monday, the rupee had firmed up by 8 paise to close at a near three-week high of 64.36 a dollar on steady selling of the American currency by state-owned banks and exporters.

