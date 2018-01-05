New Rs 10 note to be issued soon: All you need to know about the chocolate brown currency

Mumbai: You have heard about the new Rs 10 note to be issued by the RBI (Reserve Bank of India). You know it is chocolate brown in colour and has the motif of the Konark Sun Temple in Odisha on the reverse side of the note. Here are other details on the Rs 10 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, bearing signature of Urjit R. Patel, Governor, Reserve Bank of India.

The note has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse and reverse, RBI said in a statement.

All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 10 in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender though.

Here are the features of the new Rs 10 note:

Obverse (Front)

1. See through register with denominational numeral 10,

2. Denominational numeral १० in Devnagari language,

3. Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre,

4. Micro letters 'RBI', ‘भारत ', ‘INDIA' and '10',

5. Windowed demetalised security thread with inscriptions ‘भारत’ and RBI,

6. Guarantee Clause, Governor's signature with Promise Clause and RBI emblem towards right of Mahatma Gandhi portrait,

7. Ashoka Pillar emblem on the right,

8. Mahatma Gandhi portrait and electrotype (10) watermarks,

9. Number panel with numerals growing from small to big on the top left side and bottom right side.

Reverse (Back)

10. Year of printing of the note on the left,

11. Swachh Bharat logo with slogan,

12. Language panel,

13. Motif of Sun Temple, Konark,

14. Denominational numeral १० in Devnagari.

Dimension of the banknote will be 63 mm x 123 mm.