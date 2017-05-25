NEET 2017: Supreme Court refuses to grant urgent hearing on cancellation of medical entrance exam

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to grant an urgent hearing to a plea seeking cancellation of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) which was conducted on 7 May for for admission to MBBS and BDS courses for academic year 2017 across the country.

The apex court ruled that the matter was under consideration at the Madras High Court, which had already stayed the publication of the NEET results. Therefore a further intervention, even before the Madras High Court has heard the matter, was not required.

SC refuses to give urgent hearing into a plea seeking cancellation of NEET which was conducted on May 7. — ANI (@ANI_news) May 25, 2017

The petitioners alleged that a uniform question paper was not given and there was a vast difference between the one in English and Tamil.

They demanded that the NEET be cancelled and a fresh examination with a uniform question paper be conducted. They claimed that different sets of question paper had been used at various places, though a common syllabus had been announced. The petitioners also submitted that officials had not informed them that different sets of question paper would be circulated.

In Tamil Nadu, the question papers were different for those who opted for English and Tamil, they said, adding that the one in Tamil was easier.

"One India, one question paper in the NEET is a must. Otherwise, the scaling of intelligence and aptitude would differ.

"Hence, the NEET should be cancelled and fresh examination with uniform question papers be conducted," the petitioners submitted.