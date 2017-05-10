Natco Pharma launches blood cancer drug priced Rs 5,000-20,000, down 98% from US price

Mumbai: Natco Pharma on Wednesday said it has launched a blood cancer drug in the Indian market priced between Rs 5,000-Rs 20,000, a 98 percent discount compared to what it is sold at in the US.

Natco Pharma has launched a generic version of pomalidomide 1 mg, 2 mg, and 4 mg capsules in India, it said in a filing to the BSE here.

Pomalidomide is for patients with multiple myeloma (a type of blood cancer).

Natco has priced its generic medicine 1 mg, 2 mg, and 4 mg capsules at Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000 Rs 20,000 respectively for a monthly pack of 21 capsules.

"We believe, this is approximately 98 percent discount of price from what it is sold at in the USA to patients, per secondary market data researched," the company said in the filing.

Pomalidomide is sold by Celgene Inc, in the US, under the brand name Pomalyst. Natco will market generic pomalidomide capsules under its brand name Pomalid in India.