Narendra Modi to flag off Hyderabad Metro Rail project tomorrow: A timeline of the project

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will tomorrow inaugurate the Hyderabad Metro Rail project, touted as the world's largest public-private partnership (PPP) in the sector. Commercial operations of the Metro project will begin 29 November, Hyderabad Metro Rail officials said.

The project has overcome many hurdles such as default by the first concessionaire Maytas Infra-led consortium and subsequent developments, crucial land acquisition by the state government and logjam for sometime over route alignment, among others.

Here is the timeline of the project.

May 2007: Formation of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited.

September 2008: Concession Agreement signed between Andhra Pradesh Government (undivided) and

Ltd (MML).

July 2009: Termination of CA with MML and invoking of Bank Guarantee for Rs 60 crore (plus Rs 11 crore).

July 2010: Financial Bids (RFP) opened for the second time.

September 2010: Concession Agreement signed with LTMRHL (L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited).

January 2011: Allotment of 104 acres of land at Uppal.

March 2011: Financial Closure, submission for Escrow, Substitution Agreement, Common Loan Agreement.

March 2012: Handing over of Miyapur Depot land (104 acres) to LTMRHL.

April 2012: Commencement of ground works by the concessionaire.

May 2012: Appointment of Keolis as O&M contractor by LTMRHL.

November 2012: Formal inauguration of Metro Rail works by the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh (undivided).

May 2013: Final approval of Viability Gap Funding of Rs 1,458 crore by the Centre.

September 2014: Notification of the alignment of three corridors of Hyderabad Metro Rail project under Central Metro Acts by the Centre.

January 2015: Approval of Signalling and Telecom system of HMR project by Railway Board.

April 2016: Commissioner of metro rail safety (CMRS) authorisation for opening of 8.05 km long elevated section between Nagole - Mettuguda, Stage-1; Corridor-III of Hyderabad Metro Rail project for public carriage of passengers.

August 2016: CMRS authorisation for Stage 2 - Miyapur to SR Nagar section, opening for public carriage of passengers.

July 2017: Revised time lines for COD on or before 30 November, 2018.

November 20, 2017: CMRS authorisation from Mettuguda to Ameerpet stretch for opening for public carriage of passengers.

November 28, 2017: Metro rail inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.