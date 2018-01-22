Narendra Modi heads for World Economic Forum in Davos, becomes first PM in 20 years to attend summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday left for Davos in Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum.

"Showcasing India's resilient economy and India's attractiveness as a destination of doing business!

"PM Narendra Modi emplanes for Davos to participate in the World Economic Forum," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

#Delhi: PM Narendra Modi leaves for Davos, Switzerland to take part in #WorldEconomicForum pic.twitter.com/IkBPy92WhH — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2018

Modi will be the first Prime Minister from India to participate in the forum meeting in two decades after the then Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda in 1997.

The main event in Davos will be the keynote speech of Modi at the plenary session on 23 January.

On Tuesday, Modi will also interact with 120 members of the International Business Council, which is a part of the WEF.

He will also interact with CEOs of Indian companies separately.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will also leave for Davos, Switzerland on Monday to attend the World Economic Forum annual meeting, according to the Canadian Prime Minister's Office.

During the four-day meeting,Trudeau will meet other world leaders, global business leaders, and representatives of civil society, said the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Under the theme, Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World, this year's Forum will encourage leaders from all sectors to explore bold ideas and exciting opportunities for collaboration and co-operation with a view to improving global governance and building more sustainable economies that work for everyone.

The Canadian Prime Minister will be joined in Davos by Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Navdeep Bains, Minister of Finance Bill Morneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland, and Minister of Status of Women Maryam Monsef, each of whom will have their own program of meetings during the meeting, said the office.

The World Economic Forum, established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation and committed to improving the state of the world,

The forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.