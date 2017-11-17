Moody's rating upgrade certifies reforms are in right direction: Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi

Mumbai: Terming Moody's much-awaited sovereign ratings upgrade as "positive inflection point", Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi has said it is an acknowledgement that the reform measures being taken by government are in the right direction.

Tyagi also said the rating upgrade to Baa2 would further boost investments including foreign inflows.

The New York-based Moody's on Friday upgraded the sovereign credit ratings by a notch to 'Baa2' with a stable outlook citing improved growth prospects driven by economic and institutional reforms.

"It is a positive inflection point. In fact, government in the last three-and-a-half years has introduced so many reforms," Tyagi told reporters on the sidelines of a BSE conference on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

"Finally, the rating agency has acknowledged these measures and upgraded the ratings, though it should have been done long ago. It just certifies that whatever reforms have been brought in are all in the right direction," Tyagi added.

The rating upgrade comes after a gap of 13 years. Moody's had last upgraded the sovereign ratings of the country to 'Baa3' in 2004. In 2015, the rating outlook was changed to 'positive' from 'stable'.

The 'Baa3' rating was the lowest investment grade-- just a notch above 'junk' status.

Stating that reforms will foster sustainable growth, Moody's said government is mid-way through a wide-ranging programme of economic and institutional reforms.

Reacting to the news, the Sensex skyrocketed 414 points to 33,521 and the Nifty raced past 10,300.