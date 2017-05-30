Modi govt's 3-year celebration: Why ask PSUs to pay for its anniversary events?

At a time when public sector units are struggling to make profits due to challenging business environment, the Centre has done something that will add to their burden -- ask them to pay for various events to mark the three years of the Modi government.

Under the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas Sammelan' events underway between 27 May to 18 June, an official communication has been made to 45 government entities, asking them to carry out key objectives of informing the public about the good governance carried out by the Modi government in last three years, The Times of Indiareport said.

The report states that oil & gas PSUs such as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, among others, will undertake 223 events across the country, while other set of events will be covered by power sector PSUs.

Other government-controlled firms like NHAI and port trusts, Hudco, National Building Construction Corporation and BSNL have also been mandated to hold the events, the report said.

In first place, why is the government using PSU funds, which rightfully belongs to the tax payers, to celebrate the prime minister's three years?

After all, the celebration that showcases Modi's achievement is intended to give political mileage for the BJP ahead of the coming state elections and the general election in 2019.

If the idea is to highlight the work done by the prime minister in these many years, it would have been better to use the party's funds to celebrate the event instead of pushing PSUs to foot the bill.

The PSUs should be left to perform in their core areas of business. They should be allowed to use their profits and reserves for expanding their business and for putting in place facilities to serve the customers better. It's high time the government realised public sector are not the government's milch cows.