Markets at close: Sensex, Nifty celebrate BJP's election win, end trading at new peaks

Mumbai: The stock market on Tuesday lapped up the BJP's electoral success as the Sensex surged 235 points to 33,837 and the Nifty hit 10,463 -- both all-time highs -- driven by auto and consumer durable shares.

The 30-share Sensex rose 235.06 points, or 0.70 percent, to close at a new high of 33,836.74. It had risen 548.64 points in the last three sessions. The previous closing high was on 6 November when it had finished at 33,731.19.

The broader Nifty gained 74.45 points, or 0.72 percent, to end at a fresh peak of 10,463.20, breaking its previous record of 10,452.50 hit on 3 November.

Risk appetite grew as the BJP is set to form government in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. The rupee soaring to an over three-month high at 63.95 against the dollar during the day fuelled the upward trend.